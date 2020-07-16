COVID-19 to impact campus life

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic likely to carry on through at least the fall, college campuses are having to make adjustments to student life. UWSP is no exception.

"Everybody knows it's going to be different, but we have to try to get some normalcy to the environment," said UWSP Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Al Thompson.

Dorm life is one of the areas that will likely feel most different for students headed back to campus this fall.

Family will be able to help students move-in this year, but the number of family members will likely be restricted. And throughout the academic year, visitors to dorms will be limited to just the people living on campus.

And of course the UW system mask mandate is also a factor this year.

While students won't have to wear masks in their individual dorm rooms, they will have to put one on in common spaces.

"If they need to go to the restroom, you know the walking through the hallway, it will be a requirement," said Residential Living Marketing and Events Coordinator Danielle Rosene.

And for the students who may be having a tough time, both in-person and virtual counseling services will be available on campus.