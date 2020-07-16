Christian Fellowship holds car wash fundraiser for The Open Door

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) -- A faith based group of high school athletes held a fundraiser Thursday morning.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes washed cars and collected donations for The Open Door, a Wausau-based charity.

The group's turn to service came about because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every single year we go on a mission trip and we were supposed to go to Colorado Springs this summer," said McKenna Haelke. "Well, unfortunately, because of COVID-19, it got cancelled."

"So instead we're just doing community work and the car wash is one of the things we're doing," added Anna Cleven.

Many of the fellowship members were disappointed when the mission trip was cancelled. However, many of them were smiling amongst a multitude of sponges and water hoses.

The sunny weather made for pleasant car washing conditions. With a bucket in hand, participant Rudy Rhyner took it upon himself to make sure all sponges were drenched in suds.

"To be honest we're having a blast out here," said Rhyner. "We're trying to have the most efficient car wash in the Marawood Conference and I honestly think we're succeeding."

After several hours of efficiently washing cars, the group took their donations to The Open Door in Wausau. The total came to $556. That money will help the charity to provide assistance to current and newly released inmates.

How it made them feel

"You know, it actually makes me really proud to be a part of a community that wants to help," said Rhyner.

"It feels amazing," Anna Cleven explained. "It gives you that downright good feeling that you're doing such good things for not only yourself but everyone else here. And it just makes you feel good about yourself."

Anne Drow, Executive Director of The Open Door, gave the group a tour of the facility.

"Amazing," said Drow. "Absolutely amazing. You get the warm feeling. You know how I mean? Inside you? That they care enough to do those sorts of things. To give to their community… is how they put it."

This was the first large event held by the fellowship this year. The teens and adults say they hope do something like it again in the near future.