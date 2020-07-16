92-year-old Wisconsin man reunited with his wagon

APPLETON -- A 92-year-old Wisconsin man had his little red wagon stolen last week but now, it's back!

Armin Barth has had the wagon for nearly 60 years and was pretty upset when it went missing. His story, reaching more than 100 thousand people online, including the man who stole the wagon.

Not only did the thief return the wagon, he brought it back in better condition than he found it.

Armin said the man was very sorry about the situation and explained he didn't know what he was thinking when he picked it up. It's a gesture that made it really hard for Armin to press charges.

Armin said it was an experience that taught him a lesson in humanity as well as forgiveness.