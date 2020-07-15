Weekend warm-up ahead

Tonight: A chance of showers early, then decreasing clouds and cooler with patchy fog.

Low: 55 Wind: Becoming Calm

Thursday: Partly cloudy and not too humid.

High: 82 Wind: SW ~ 5

Thursday night: Mainly clear and quiet.

Low: 62

After quite a bit of rainfall yesterday, today southeastern parts of the News 9 area only picked up a small amount. The scattered light rain showers along with a few weaker rumbles of thunder will continue in the southeast early the evening. Skies tonight will turn mostly cloudy with calm winds and cool temperatures dipping into the mid 50s.

Thursday will be a pleasant and quiet day. High temperatures will reach into the low 80s across the region with partly cloudy skies. Humidity won't be too much of an issue for Thursday.

The heat and humidity build getting closer to the weekend, becoming noticeably more sticky on Friday. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Very late overnight into Saturday a storm complex is forecast to develop, bringing in more widespread storms to start out the day Saturday before fizzling out. After the first round of showers and storms die down Saturday, the heat and humidity will make things unpleasant at times. We'll top off close to 90 in most areas. Later on Saturday night storms will redevelop again across the area. At this time there is the potential for storms to be on the strong to severe side, with strong winds and hail being the main concern.

After Saturday temperatures will slowly cool off, back into the low 80s going into the workweek.

-Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, July 15, 2020 at 3 PM

On this day in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms drenched Kansas City, MO, with 4.16 inches of rain, a record for the date. Two and a half inches of rain deluged the city between Noon and 1 PM. Afternoon thunderstorms in South Carolina deluged Williamstown with six inches of rain in ninety minutes, including four inches in little more than half an hour. (The National Weather Summary)(Storm Data)