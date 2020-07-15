‘We don’t want them,’ Mallorca says of wild-wayed tourists

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s Balearic Islands have ordered the closure of bars and nightclubs in beachfront areas popular with young and foreign visitors in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus and losing a reputation as a place for hard partying. Regional authorities issued the closure order Wednesday for all establishments in popular party areas near Palma de Mallorca known as “Beer St.” and “Ham St.” and along another boulevard in nearby Magaluf. The tourism minister stated bluntly, “We don’t want uncivil tourists in our islands, we don’t want them to come.” Scenes of boozy Mallorca visitors without face masks ignoring social-distancing rules went viral on social media in recent weeks and made international headlines,