US to hit Huawei employees with visa bans for rights abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is imposing travel bans on employees of the Chinese technology giant Huawei and other companies the U.S. determines are assisting authoritarian governments in cracking down on human rights. He also says the Trump administration is finalizing plans to crack down on the popular Chinese video streaming app TikTok, although he stopped short of saying it would be banned in the U.S. Pompeo made the announcements on Wednesday, a day after the British government said it would ban Huawei from its 5G networks over concerns that sensitive data could be compromised by China.