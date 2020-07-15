SPASH holds drive-thru diploma distribution and graduation ceremony

In a year unlike any other, the Stevens Point Area Senior High class of 2020 received a graduation unlike any before.

After the initial wave of COVID-19 cases there was optimism that they would be able to hold a normal graduation ceremony at Goerke Field, but a second spike in cases once again shut down a chance at normalcy.

"(It was) A difficult decision," said School Superintendent Craig Gerlach. "(It was) likely frustrating and disappointing for many people, but it's really about safety and listening to what the science says."

However, the faculty and staff of SPASH were determined to give these seniors the send off they deserve.

"There was absolutely no doubt. We've got to recognize our students on their way out," continued Gerlach.

So they came together to figure out a solution.

"Today is our drive through graduation and diploma distribution," explained SPASH Principal Jon Vollendorf. "We're here today and tomorrow celebrating our graduates and letting them cross the stage and receive their diploma's."

Students arrived in the parking lot of their now Alma mater with their family and friends. They would enter a giant tent where they would take place in a ceremony as close to the real thing as possible.

Names were announced, music was played, pictures were taken and diploma's were received. By no means was it traditional, but it was still greatly appreciated.

"I mean yeah, for sure it's definitely been a weird end to our senior year," said now SPASH graduate Hannah Langenhahn. "It just feels very nice to know that the school is still behind us and wants to give us a special graduation in any way that they still can."

It may not be the ending to their high school career the seniors envisioned, but it is certainly one they'll never forget.

"It's very very different than a traditional graduation," said Gerlach "Yet it's something that these kids are going to remember. The class of 2020. COVID-19 forever."