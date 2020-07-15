Oklahoma’s governor says he has tested positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at home. The first-term Republican governor made the announcement Wednesday. The 48-year-old Stitt has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself. Stitt attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa last month, which health experts have said likely contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases in that city. Stitt says he’s confident he didn’t catch the virus at the Trump rally, which took place nearly a month ago. He started feeling symptoms on Tuesday.