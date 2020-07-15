N.C. prosecutor ends probe of ex-congressional candidate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local prosecutor says a former North Carolina congressional candidate won’t face state charges in an absentee ballot fraud investigation that’s already led to indictments against his hired political operative and a new election. The Wake County district attorney announced on Wednesday she was closing the matter related to the Rev. Mark Harris, who ran for the 9th Congressional District seat in 2018. Harris got the most votes in the November election but an investigation soon began into allegations centering around a man named McCrae Dowless. Dowless and some of his workers have been indicted on ballot fraud charges in state court.