Mosinee School District purchasing desk sheilds

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Tuesday, the Mosinee School Board had a special meeting to decided whether or not the district should purchase desk shields. Superintendent David Muñoz presented on the topic.

The desk shields have three different sizes, with the medium size as a standard for most students. The larger size will be for district teachers. According to Muñoz, the shields will be kept in school buildings.

The Board of Education unanimously vote in support of the desk shields for the 2020-2021 school year.

A minimum of 2,500 shields will be purchased.