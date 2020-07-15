Ex-Canadian football player gets 3 months for college scam

A former Canadian Football League player has been sentenced to three months in prison for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons as part of the college admissions cheating scheme. David Sidoo told the judge on Wednesday that he’s “deeply ashamed.” Also on Wednesday, Karen Littlefair of Newport Beach, California, was sentenced to five weeks in prison for paying $9,000 to have online classes taken on her son’s behalf. They are among 50 people charged in the college scam that has rocked the world of higher education. Nearly 30 prominent parents have pleaded guilty in the case.