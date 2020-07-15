Marshfield printing shop makes masks celebrating high school sports

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- Premier Printing in Marshfield isn't letting COVID-19 get in the way of school spirit.

They're making masks for multiple high schools in the area with custom logos and designs.

Masks are available for Marshfield, Stratford, Spencer, Loyal and Colby.

The company also offers the option to customize your design for other schools or individuals. The masks will launch in August, but they are available for preorder on the company's website at a discounted rate.

The masks can be found on their website under the school apparel tab.