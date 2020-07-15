Marathon County looking for contact tracers

Marathon County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Health Department is hiring contact tracers.

The county is looking for six people to help monitor the spread of COVID-19, and notify people who may have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

Applicants should have good people skills, and an understanding of medical terminology and infection control is a plus.

Judy Burrows, the public information officer for the county, said the most important quality a contact tracer can have is a passion for stopping the spread of coronavirus.

"Our case number is increasing pretty rapidly and so I anticipate that there's going to be plenty of work," she said. "We need people to help us spread the word about how to help contain the spread of COVID disease "

Anyone interested in applying should contact Westphal Staffing at jobs@westphalstaffing.com.