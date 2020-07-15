Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: House vandals

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) - House vandals strike in Wausau, damaging three homes on the city's west side.

"During the overnight hours of July 8-9 they damaged three homes, " Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Kelly Hanousek says.

The vandals threw eggs at two of the houses and used a rock to smash a window on a third.

The homes were on the 1200 block of South 3rd Ave, 1200 block of So. 8th Ave and the 1300 block of So. 3rd Ave.

The damage estimates are at $1100.

"It's not just a monetary loss but the homeowners have to take care of insurance claims and fix the damage," Det. Hanousek says.

If you have any information on the vandalism you are asked to:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.