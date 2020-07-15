Mainers can use ranked voting for president, state rules

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine voters are poised to become the first group of voters in U.S. history to be able to use a ranked style of voting for president, following a ruling by the secretary of state. Maine voters approved a switch to ranked choice voting with a statewide vote in 2016. A state law change later extended the voting system to presidential elections in Maine. The Maine GOP gathered signatures to try to force a people’s veto vote on the law change. That would have kept ranked choice voting off presidential ballots in the state this year. Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said Wednesday the Republicans’ effort doesn’t have enough valid signatures to force the veto vote.