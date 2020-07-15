Local bussing company holds job fair

Weston, Wis. (WAOW) -- If COVID-19 has you looking for a job, Lamers Bus Lines may be able to help.

The company held a job fair across all of its locations Wednesday. They're looking to hire new school bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

Sean McCue, a dispatcher with Lamers, said they're not looking for a set number of people, just people with the right skills.

"I think the most important thing is that you enjoy working with children, very much like if you were a teacher," he said. "Most all of our drivers are very fond of their little groups."

Jim Check, a resident of the area, said he thinks the job is a promising opportunity.

"I like working with children so getting them to school safely is a good job in my mind," he said.

But with COVID-19 becoming even more present in the community, the job of a bus driver might look different than it used to. Many area schools haven't even announced whether they'll be returning to in-person learning in the fall.

If they do, McCue says they'll be running things differently on their buses, by sanitizing, social distancing and masking.

"We want to err on the side of safety," he said. "We don't want to find ourselves in the situation where another exposure has taken place."

For now, Check says he's just hopeful the job opportunity pans out.

"If I get some training, I think I am up to the challenge," he said.

More information about job openings can be found here.