Lemongrass restaurant temporarily closed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Lemongrass Asian fusion restaurant in downtown Wausau is temporarily closed.

A sign on their door reading; "Due to staff members feeling unwell in our workplace, we have decided to temporarily close to address our concerns for public health. Currently none of our employees have tested positive for CVOID-19, though we are awaiting more results and are committed to keeping our staff and the community updated with our plan of action. During this time, we will professionally clean and sanitize our restaurant to ensure a safe environment for our employees and patrons to return to. We apologized for the inconvenience as we take measures to address our concern for safety."