Lawyers: Trump may claim harassment in tax return quest

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers say they will consider challenging a subpoena for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that it’s a fishing expedition and a form of harassment. The statement was made to a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday in papers filed after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a state prosecutor seeking the records. Lawyers for the president noted that the Supreme Court said they can raise arguments that the subpoenas seek too much information or are designed to harass, manipulate or retaliate against him. Lawyers for the prosecutor wrote in the letter that Trump’s lawyers are asking for more than they are allowed. Judge Victor Marrero scheduled a hearing for Thursday.