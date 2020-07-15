Last Czechoslovak communist leader Milous Jakes dies at 97

PRAGUE (AP) — Milous Jakes, the Communist Party leader in Czechoslovakia at the time of 1989′s Velvet Revolution, has died. He was 97. The Communist Party confirmed his death late Tuesday without providing any further details. It was not immediately clear when he died. Jakes was appointed the secretary general of the party in 1987. From the conservative wing of the party, Jakes opposed a brief period of liberal reforms in 1968 known as the Prague Spring, which was subsequently crushed on Aug. 20 by troops from the Warsaw Pact. He had been general secretary of the party for only two years before the Velvet Revolution led by the late writer, Vaclav Havel, ended 40 years of communist rule.