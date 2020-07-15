Heavy rain causes damage to Waupee dam

LAONA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Heavy rain Tuesday night near Laona, caused damage to several roads and damaged the Waupee Dam, according to the Forest Service. Minor flooding is occurring

Repairs to the dam began a month ago, addressing the deteriorating conditions of the dam structure and sediment deposition into Waupee Creek.

Forest Service engineers, contractors and local authorities are on site assessing and monitoring the situation.

The area remains closed to the public, including the Waupee Dam boat landing and dispersed camping site.

Forest Service employees are assessing roads and trails that were impacted by the storm and will continue to monitor conditions as more rain and storms are expected. The public is urged to use caution if traveling in the impacted area as conditions can change quickly.