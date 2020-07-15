GARDEN GOODIES: Bacon-wrapped green beans

This week we are enjoying an appetizer made from green beans. It is bacon-wrapped green beans. These take a little while to make, but the end result is a great appetizer for any get-together or party.

Green beans are members of the legume family whose other common members are peas and soybeans. They are not a super food. Green beans do not have a distinctive texture.

Green beans do not have a interesting flavor or aroma. Yet, they are one of the most common vegetables around. This is probably due to the fact that they are easy to grow and are prolific.

Green beans do not usually require any herbicides of pesticides. They do not need a lot of fertilizer. Do a minimal amount of weeding and you will usually reap a good crop. Plant them in full sun after the threat of frost is gone.

Instructions:

Wash and nip the beans. Cut them into lengths that are approximately the width of the bacon you are using. Cut or tear your bacon in half. You will only need a half-length of bacon for wrapping. Place 6 of the bean segments on the bacon and then wrap moderately tight. Place wraps on a baking sheet and bake at 350 for about 20 minutes. This will produce a wrap that is not too crispy - which is best for appetizers like this.

If you like crispy bacon then cook longer at a higher temperature. You do not need to put toothpicks in the wraps (they will stay together), however putting toothpicks in the wraps makes it easier to handle and eat them. Toothpicks will also make it easier to dip the wraps in a sauce.

Dipping them in cream of mushroom soup is an option, since a popular bean casserole is a bean/bacon/mushroom soup combination. Add a little cayenne pepper to the mushroom soup to put a little kick in the dip.