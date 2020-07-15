DNR cleaning up manure spill in northeastern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is cleaning up a manure spill in northeastern Wisconsin. The department announced Tuesday that surface-applied manure from Betley Farms in Oconto County ran off the site late last week and over the weekend into the Little Suamico River. The spill is moving toward the bay of Green Bay. DNR staff has been working to clean up the spill since Sunday. Runoff has been stopped at the application site but work continues. DNR officials didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking more details. Betley Farms had no immediate comment.