 Skip to Content

Court: Absentee ballots that come after election won’t count

New
1:37 pm National news from the Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has denied a request to require the counting of absentee ballots received after the time polls close on Election Day. The ruling says the deadline remains intact despite voters’ approval of a constitutional amendment that expanded mail-in voting in Michigan, which is seen as one of the battleground states in November’s presidential election. The court in a 2-1 decision released Wednesday says it is up to lawmakers to change the deadline. The League of Women Voters of Michigan and three voters sued in May, seeking a declaration that absentee ballots be counted as long as they are mailed on or before Election Day and are received within six days of the election.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content