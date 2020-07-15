Court: Absentee ballots that come after election won’t count

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has denied a request to require the counting of absentee ballots received after the time polls close on Election Day. The ruling says the deadline remains intact despite voters’ approval of a constitutional amendment that expanded mail-in voting in Michigan, which is seen as one of the battleground states in November’s presidential election. The court in a 2-1 decision released Wednesday says it is up to lawmakers to change the deadline. The League of Women Voters of Michigan and three voters sued in May, seeking a declaration that absentee ballots be counted as long as they are mailed on or before Election Day and are received within six days of the election.