Coin shortage continues to impact Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Pick N' Save recently joined a growing list of stores that do not offer change at checkout.

It's the latest local sign of a national coin shortage.

In an online conference, federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the committee, "the whole system of flow has come to a stop."

"I think it's had an effect on everybody," said Jim Hyland, V.P. of Communications for Roundy's, the company behind 100 Pick N' Save locations in Wisconsin.

He explained that coins are still available for customers who use the self-checkout. Otherwise, you'll have to use a card, put the change on your frequent shopper account, or round up to the nearest dollar.

Any payment rounded to the dollar goes to the company's hunger relief grant. In the Wausau Area, that funding has gone to Blessings in a Backpack. You can apply here.