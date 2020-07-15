World markets mostly higher on hopes for coronavirus vaccine

Shares have risen in global markets as investors pinned their hopes on news that an experimental COVID-19 vaccine under development revved up people’s immune systems just as desired. Scientists soon will begin a 30,000-person study to see if the experimental vaccine developed by Moderna and the U.S. National Institutes of Health is strong enough to protect against the coronavirus. News about the vaccine came after U.S. markets closed. Stocks rose in Europe after Asian markets closed higher, while Wall Street futures pointed to a rise at the start of trading.