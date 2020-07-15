100 young Jews volunteer for summer service with new program

Amid a pandemic and anti-racism protests, a new Jewish service program modeled on AmeriCorps has placed 100 Jews aged 18-29 at various nonprofits that distribute food for the needy, provide tutoring for children, answer hotlines for Spanish speakers and provide child care for essential workers. Serve the Moment boasts some 30 organizational supporters, including the Jewish Federations of North America, Hillel International and the Combined Jewish Philanthropies and has so far raised nearly $1.8 million.