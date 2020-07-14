Virginia judge upholds much of new gun background check law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has upheld much of a new state law that expands background checks for gun buyers but issued an injunction preventing it from being enforced on buyers between 18 to 20 years old. Attorney General Mark Herring’s office said Tuesday he intends to appeal the injunction. The law was one of seven gun control measures passed by the new Democratic majority at the General Assembly this year. It requires a background check for any gun sale, even between private individuals.