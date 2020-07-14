‘Vanity Fair’ cover shot by Black photographer for 1st time

For the first time in the history of “Vanity Fair,” the magazine’s cover art was taken by a Black photographer. The cover features a powerful image of Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis and was taken by photographer Dario Calmese. The photo, showing the 54-year-old Davis in profile with her back facing the camera, is meant to be a re-creation of slave portraits. But instead of showing welts and scars, the portrait shows grace, elegance and beauty. In her interview with “Vanity Fair,” Davis discusses the recent racial justice protests, her upcoming role as Michelle Obama and her impoverished upbringing in Rhode Island, and the challenges of being a Black woman in Hollywood.