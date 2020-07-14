Times editor resigns, saying she was harassed for her ideas

NEW YORK (AP) — An editor and writer for The New York Times’ opinion section has publicly resigned, saying she was harassed for ideas that didn’t conform with a liberal point of view. Bari Weiss was one of two journalists to quit jobs Tuesday while alleging that “woke” culture is crowding out dissenting points of view. She said she was openly smeared and demeaned by colleagues who didn’t fear their behavior would be checked. Andrew Sullivan, a conservative columnist at New York magazine who recently voiced similar concerns about “woke” culture, also said he was leaving. Sullivan says he’ll continue his column elsewhere.