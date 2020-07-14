Texas heads to polls for Senate runoff as virus rages

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As Texas struggles to contain a raging coronavirus outbreak, voters are heading to the polls for runoff elections. The races Tuesday include Democrats deciding who they’ll put up in a U.S. Senate contest that is drawing more attention as they see new chances in America’s biggest red state. Democrats are deciding whether Air Force veteran MJ Hegar or state Sen. Royce West is their best bet against Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November. Texas has become one of the world’s virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March.