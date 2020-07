Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 4:12 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

370 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

MARATHON PORTAGE WAUSHARA

WOOD

IN NORTHEAST WISCONSIN

SHAWANO WAUPACA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANGELICA, ARNOTT, AURORAVILLE,

BAKERVILLE, BORTH, CLINTONVILLE, HOFA PARK, KING, KRAKOW,

LIND CENTER, MARSHFIELD, NEW LONDON, NORTHPORT, PLOVER, RURAL,

SHAWANO, SILVER LAKE, STEVENS POINT, THORNTON, WAUPACA, WAUSAU,

WAUTOMA, AND WISCONSIN RAPIDS.