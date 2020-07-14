Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 7:24 PM CDT until TUE 8:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Portage County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Northern Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 723 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of

Wisconsin Rapids, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Bevent around 805 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Milladore, Elderon, Pike Lake, Park Ridge, North Star, Blenker,

Dancy, Holt, Ellis and Shantytown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH