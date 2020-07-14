Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY…

At 423 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Thorp to 12 miles south of Stanley to near Price,

moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Owen around 435 PM CDT.

Greenwood around 455 PM CDT.

Abbotsford and Loyal around 500 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include County

K And Capital Road, Chili, Hog Corners, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98,

Atwood and Tioga.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH