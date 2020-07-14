Periods of storms today, some strong

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy and humid with a good chance of showers and storms. Some might be strong later in the afternoon.

High: 79 Wind: South 10-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms gradually diminishing.

Low: 60 Wind: Becoming NW around 5

Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy with showers or a few storms likely, mainly southeast of Marathon county.

High: 78 Wind: Light and Variable

Get ready for some active weather today and over the upcoming weekend. In addition you might need to crank up the air conditioner a bit more.

The weather will be more humid today as a weak cold front approaches from the west. This front will very slowly move through Northcentral Wisconsin and produce several rounds of showers and storms. The first batch of storms will be in the early part of the day and mainly from Wausau on north. These storms will likely not be severe. A second round of storms will develop around late morning and midday and these could have some stronger wind and hail and will again be mainly in the Northwoods. A 3rd round of storms is likely in the late afternoon and evening and these could produce strong wind, heavy downpours, or even an isolated tornado. Skies will remain partly or mostly cloudy through much of the day, so high temps will not be too hot, reach the 70s in the north and low to mid 80s south. Winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph.

Showers and storms will gradually move into the southeastern part of the area later tonight and will continue off-and-on through much of Wednesday for locations southeast of Marathon county. The clouds and rain will keep temps in the low to mid 70s in the southeast on Wednesday, whereas some break of sun in the far north will lead to highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Thursday and most of Friday should turn out dry. Thursday will be the more comfortable day with lower humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. On Friday it will turn more humif once again with highs in the 80s.

Late Friday night we could experience some strong storms once again as a warm front moves in the area and a few of these storms could linger into Saturday morning. Otherwise it looks like Saturday will be quite warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Conditions will be sultry once again on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. A weak front will move in from the north on Sunday and this will produce a chance of storms. After the front moves through, conditions should be a little cooler early next week.

Have a stupendous Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 14-July-2020

On this date in weather history: 2005 - Death Valley had 7 consecutive days (July 14-20) with high temperatures equal to or above 125 degrees.