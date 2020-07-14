No bodies found yet in search for Tulsa massacre victims

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Archaeologists have resumed searching a Tulsa cemetery for remains of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims with no sign of human bodies yet. State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Tuesday afternoon that the search of Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery had thus far turned up only common household items such as broken bottles in addition to a shell casing. Stackelbeck said the shell casing is likely not significant because those are typically found at a crime scene, not burial grounds. On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents looted and burned Tulsa’s black Greenwood district, killing as many as 300 people. Many were believed to be buried in mass graves.