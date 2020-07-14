Mexico records near-record daily deaths, coronavirus cases

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has recorded 836 more confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 7,051 more coronavirus cases, both among the highest figures the country has recorded. The continued high rates of infection have stymied the government’s plan to announce weekly update of business re-openings. Some re-opening measures had to be walked back in recent weeks, after crowds began to gather again and cases didn’t decline fast enough. So the Health Department announced Tuesday that the color-coded national risk and reopening levels would be updated every two weeks, instead of every week. Because of a backlog in processing test results, the department has also begun estimating the number of deaths and cases.