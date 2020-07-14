McConnell: GOP virus proposal for schools, others out soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll begin to roll out details of the new COVID-19 relief package to senators as soon as next week. McConnell suggests the measure will include new funding for school reopenings, some unemployment benefits and money for health care providers. The cost of the emerging Republican package could reach $1 trillion. In recent days, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been reaching out to GOP senators ahead of negotiations with Democrats, who have already approved a $3 trillion package in the House.