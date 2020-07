COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — He is known in Sri Lanka as “Patient 206,” linked by officials to nearly half of the island nation’s more than 2,600 coronavirus cases, including hundreds of navy sailors sent into a slum area to find and isolate his contacts. For months he’s been anonymous, but now Prasad Dinesh has spoken out to try to clear his name, and shed some of the stigma of a heroin addiction at the root of his ordeal.