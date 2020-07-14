Kentucky Governor’s Mansion to get fence after protest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A fence will go up around the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion in response to a spring demonstration where armed protesters gathered outside the home and then hanged Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says security officials requested that the fence be built after the late May protest. Details on when the fence will go up and its cost weren’t immediately available Tuesday. Staley says the demonstrators crossed barriers to reach the front porch of the mansion, “just a window pane away” from where Beshear and his wife are raising their two children.