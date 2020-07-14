Defense: Alleged Timbuktu jihadi may be unfit for ICC trial

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Defense lawyers for an alleged Islamic extremist have told International Criminal Court judges that he is suffering post traumatic stress and could be unfit to stand trial. He is charged with policing a brutal Islamic regime in Timbuktu after al-Qaida linked rebels overran the historic Malian desert city in 2012. As the trial Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud got underway Tuesday, defense attorney Nicoletta Montefusco said that the case should be halted until an expert assesses his fitness to stand trial. Judges adjourned the case for 45 minutes to consider the issue.