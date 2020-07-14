Gov. Evers signs executive order creating Governor’s Task Force on broadband access

MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #80 creating the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access.



The task force will advise the governor and Wisconsin State Legislature on broadband actions and policy, including strategies for successfully expanding high speed internet access to every residence, business, and institution in the state; initiatives for digital inclusion.



In addition, pathways to unlocking and optimizing the benefits of statewide, affordable access to broadband for all communities in Wisconsin.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored that access to high-speed broadband is a necessity, not a luxury, and folks across our state have had to adapt—from kids and educators shifting to virtual classrooms, workers having to work from home, and even folks using telemedicine to visit with their doctor,” said Gov. Evers. “I'm proud the People's Budget made the largest investment in our broadband infrastructure in Wisconsin history, but we know we have more work to do and we have to connect the dots on how lack of reliable, affordable broadband affects folks across our state. This task force will bring together experts from across the state to research and recommend solutions that state leaders can adopt to connect every person in Wisconsin.”



Broadband access, as outlined in a recent report by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, is said to be critical to the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



“In many cases, the hardest part of getting access to all is finding ways to connect that last half-mile—sometimes literally down country roads and driveways to homes and businesses,” said Chairperson Valcq.



The task force will be chaired by Brittany Beyer, Executive Director for Grow North Regional Economic Development Corporation, and consists of members who reportedly hold a balance of interests, perspectives, and areas of expertise.



The main goal of the task force is the hopes that all Wisconsinites can have access to an essential and critical service needed for daily life.