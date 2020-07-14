Flood Advisory from TUE 9:52 AM CDT until TUE 12:45 PM CDT

Flood Advisory from TUE 9:52 AM CDT until TUE 12:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Clark County in central Wisconsin…
* Until 1245 PM CDT.
* At 959 AM CDT, the public reported water flowing over roadways
west of Greenwood near county road M and GG due to thunderstorms.
This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to two inches
of rain have already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Abbotsford, Colby, Thorp, Loyal, Greenwood, Owen, Dorchester,
Longwood, Reseburg, Willard, Withee, Unity, Curtiss, Atwood,
Tioga, and Christie.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&