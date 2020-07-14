Flood Advisory from TUE 11:41 AM CDT until TUE 2:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

Southern Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 1141 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Merrill, Abbotsford, Council Grounds State Park, Dutch Corners,

Colby, Athens, Hamburg, Little Chicago, Poniatowski, Milan and

Doering.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

&&