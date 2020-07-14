Fired VA staffer facing 7 murder counts in insulin deaths

A former staffer at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin. Court documents unsealed Tuesday show Reta Mays is being charged with second degree murder in the deaths of seven people. The former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia also is being charged with assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person. Mays’ attorney did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment. She has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.