Ole Miss moves Confederate statue from prominent campus spot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Confederate monument that’s been a divisive symbol at the University of Mississippi has been removed from a prominent spot on the Oxford campus. Workers took down the soldier statue Tuesday. They moved it to a Civil War cemetery in a secluded part of campus. Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce says he will not follow through with a proposal to put headstones over unmarked gravesites of Confederate soldiers. Boyce says a survey shows that bodies are buried close to the surface and he won’t risk excavation. Students and faculty who pushed to move the statue have criticized a plan to beautify the cemetery.