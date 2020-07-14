Borgata to reopen July 26, last of Atlantic City’s 9 casinos

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Borgata casino will reopen on July 26, the last of Atlantic City’s nine gambling resorts to resume operating amid the coronavirus outbreak. Borgata officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday it will host an invitation-only “soft opening” starting July 23, and will open its doors to everyone three days later. The Borgata was the only one to decide not to immediately reopen on July 2, the first day New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy allowed casinos to do so. Three days earlier, the governor canceled permission for restaurants in the state to offer indoor dining. The Borgata has since come up with additional outdoor and in-room dining options.