Area Seniors Get to Play One Last Game

Mosinee, Wis (WAOW) -- Five area high schools together as two teams. But playing for one goal -- closure.



This was the game they've been waiting all year for one that's been in the works since their fastpitch season was cancelled.



Coaches said that just one day after the season was cancelled they started working together to find something to do for their girls.

DC Everest Fastpitch coach Mike Matheis talked about the idea they went with, "the girls always get more unique things out of it, maybe even more-so than the coaches planned, but we just wanted to get them a game in theIr uniforms and now I think it's become even more than that".

Mathies says that before the game was over, they knew this game will be something they make into a tradition, for seniors years to come.



After the extended off season, rust could be seen on the field.



"I haven't played since we lost in the playoffs next year. We practiced yesterday and it wAs a lot of just trying to get the rust off and the reps in but were just here to have fun" said Sydel



Sydney Euckert, who was the game MVP, is going on to play at the next level , attending Iowa Lakes Community College in the Fall. But the memory of this game, is one she'll take with her.

The combined game also brought a full circle to their career, many of the athletes who went to different high school started playing all together, as tikes.



While it may not have been the season they wanted, it will be one they'll never want to forget.





