77 dead in floods and landslides in India’s Assam state

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Officials say six more people have died in floods and mudslides in northeastern India’s Assam state, taking the death toll to 77 from more than two weeks of heavy rains that caused one of Asia’s largest rivers to overflow. The Brahmaputra River continued to wreak havoc, displacing more than 2 million people. Vast tracts are still underwater with 26 of the state’s 33 districts badly affected.. The floods also inundated most of Kaziranga National Park, home to rare one-horned rhinos. In neighboring Bangladesh, over a million people are marooned or have left their homes for higher ground along with their cattle and other belongings.