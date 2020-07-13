What it means to change a mascot, hearing from local schools and Native Americans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The NFL team in Washington D.C. will no longer use the "Redskins" name or logo.

That process of changing a mascot is no stranger to Central Wisconsin., where the Shawano Indians turned into the Shawano Hawks and most recently the Auburndale Apache became the Auburndale Eagles.

"My students have been without a mascot for almost 20 years," said Auburndale School District Administrator Jamie Delikowski.

In 1998, he explained, the school district agreed with the Apache Nation to stop using Apache imagery.

The process of getting a new mascot for Auburndale began just over a year ago. The district conducted multiple surveys and input sessions before finally deciding their new icon.

The change sparked conversation on what happened to the old mascot, noted Delikowski. "My students and staff received an education," explaining how tribes educated the district. "They said, 'when your people say it's an honor, it is because you are warriors and fighters. But we are not warriors and fighters. We are fathers and mothers.'"

Richie Plass knows the intersection of mascot and identity well. He is Menominee and Stockbridge-Munsee and in 1968, he was the mascot for Shawano Highschool. At the time, they were the Indians.

At his first pep rally, Plass said he felt supported and proud, dressed up as what he calls a Hollywood Indian.

At his first game, family members cheered him on.

However, his first away game was a different story. "I got laughed at," he said. "I had food thrown on me and I was spit on."

That was his final time wearing the costume. Since then, he's worked to spread awareness on the issue.

When asked about the Washington D.C. team's name change, he said, "I always hoped that it would change but I never thought I would live to see it."

Monday, July 13, 2020, he lived to see it.