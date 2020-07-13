UN: Airstrike in northwest Yemen kills 7 children, 2 women

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Yemen says an airstrike killed seven children and two women in northwest Yemen. It’s the latest escalation of a conflict that has killed thousands of civilians and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The Houthi rebels’ health ministry accused the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels of striking civilian targets across northwest Yemen late Sunday, killing women and children as young as two years old. Saudi Arabia has drawn international criticism for errant airstrikes that have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties. The conflict erupted in 2014 when the Houthis overran the capital and much of the country’s north.